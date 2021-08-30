Nassolo to Withdraw Petition Challenging Lubaga South MP Win

In short
According to a source who asked for anonymity to speak freely on the yet to be concluded matter says that Nassolo wants her petition withdrawn because Mukasa whom she accused of not having academic qualifications to be in Parliament has since sworn in affidavits rectifying the issues in his name and the other allegations of bribery labelled against him have no sufficient evidence to back them up.
Nassolo to Withdraw Petition Challenging Lubaga South MP Win30 Aug 2021, 17:18 Comments 95 Views Court Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.