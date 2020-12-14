Samuel Nkuba
Nation Oil Distributors Suspend Transportation of Smoked Fish on MV Kalangala Top story

14 Dec 2020, 18:03 Comments 319 Views Kalangala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Agriculture Breaking news
IMG_20201214_151908_0

This morning, fishmongers were surprised to find police officers on MV Kalangala checking all the cargo before it is loaded. All travellers with smoked fish were blocked from accessing the ferry ship not until they surrendered the fish to security operatives at the docking pier in Lutoboka.

 

