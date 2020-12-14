In short
This morning, fishmongers were surprised to find police officers on MV Kalangala checking all the cargo before it is loaded. All travellers with smoked fish were blocked from accessing the ferry ship not until they surrendered the fish to security operatives at the docking pier in Lutoboka.
Nation Oil Distributors Suspend Transportation of Smoked Fish on MV Kalangala Top story14 Dec 2020, 18:03 Comments 319 Views Kalangala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Agriculture Breaking news
In short
