Fahad Muganga
15:28

National Boxing Trials: Olympians Shadir Musa, Ssemujju Storm Quarter Finals Top story

28 Sep 2021, 15:21 Comments 154 Views Uganda Baati Ltd, Mulwana Road, Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Shadir Musa punching Sewaru. Photo by Fahad Muganga

Shadir Musa punching Sewaru. Photo by Fahad Muganga

In short
Uganda Boxing Federation-UBF organized a mini boxing tournament for the selection of the national boxing team for the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth games. The games started on 25th September and they are expected to end on 5th October 2021.

 

Tagged with: National boxing team trials The Bombers Uganda national boxing team

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.