In short
Uganda Boxing Federation-UBF organized a mini boxing tournament for the selection of the national boxing team for the forthcoming 2022 Commonwealth games. The games started on 25th September and they are expected to end on 5th October 2021.
National Boxing Trials: Olympians Shadir Musa, Ssemujju Storm Quarter Finals
