National Budget: Human Capital, Security and Governance Take Lion's Share

The New Gulu Road Network

In short
Under the budget, 7.7 trillion Shillings has been earmarked for Human Capital Development; 6.9 trillion for peace, security and good governance interventions; 5.1 trillion for development of integrated transport infrastructure.

 

