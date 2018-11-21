In short
Felix Baryamwisaki, the acting ICT Director Uganda Police Force, says the training will equip the officers with skills to monitor different cameras, facial recognition and number plate recognition.
1076 Police Officers Undergoing Training to Monitor CCTV Top story21 Nov 2018, 16:00 Comments 150 Views Crime Report
Police officers monitoring cameras at the Natete based CCTV temporary Command center Login to license this image from 1$.
