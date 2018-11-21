Dear Jeanne
1076 Police Officers Undergoing Training to Monitor CCTV Top story

21 Nov 2018
Police officers monitoring cameras at the Natete based CCTV temporary Command center

In short
Felix Baryamwisaki, the acting ICT Director Uganda Police Force, says the training will equip the officers with skills to monitor different cameras, facial recognition and number plate recognition.

 

