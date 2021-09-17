In short
Section 53 of the Act gives a long list of offences which are punishable under the law, including operating an unregistered coffee nursery or seed garden and selling substandard or diseased planting materials.
“Coffee is a beverage and should conform to required health/safety standards. The quality of coffee, machines used by the processors/brewers/baristas must not compromise the health of a consumer," says UCDA.
National Coffee Act: Processors Face Jail, As Export Register Record Earnings
