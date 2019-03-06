Alex Otto
National Economy Committee Approves Funding to Lubowa Hospital Investor

6 Mar 2019
An artistic impression proposed International Specialised hospital of Uganda to be contructed at Lubowa FINASI/Roko

In short
The government approved the construction of the hospital, to be operated as a world-class internationally accredited facility to treat conditions for which Ugandans have been travelling abroad. The conditions include cancer treatment, heart diseases, organ transplant, fertility treatment, highly specialized surgeries, and bone marrow transplant, among others

 

