National Emblem Crested Cranes Faces Extinction by Electrocution in Lwengo

Minister for Tourism Tom Butime (in black siut) and Lwengo district leaders during the National World Wildlife Day which was dedicated to conserving the endangered Crested Crane (File Photo)

In short

Godfrey Mutemba, the Lwengo district Senior Natural Resources Officer says that in addition to other human habits that include poisoning and destruction of the cranes' natural breeding grounds the wetlands, the Crested Cranes are also dying due to electrocution after they unknowingly collide with uninsulated power transmission lines that run through their habitats and roost sites.