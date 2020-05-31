Christopher Kisekka
20:36

National Forest Coverage Slightly Improves in 30 years

31 May 2020, 20:29 Comments 79 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Agriculture Report
A section of a depleted forest in Gomba District. Christopher Kisekka

A section of a depleted forest in Gomba District.

In short
The Executive Director who was talking to this reporter during an interview noted that the grim picture is turning to the bright side as they have recorded a percentage increase of 12.4 percent between 2016 and 2019. Okello says that the achievement means that they have been able to halt deforestation from exceeding afforestation.

 

