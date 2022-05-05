In short
According to the approved bill, employers were required to contribute one percent to top up the four percent contributed by employees from their gross salary. However, president, Yoweri Museveni declined to ascent to the bill citing the need for more consultations.
National Health Insurance Scheme: Employees to Pay Full Premium
Courtesy Photo HEPSUganda
A nurse measures blood pressure from a pregnant mother at Kawempe National Referral Hospital
