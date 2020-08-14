Joan Akello
National Isolation Centre Completion Pushed by Two More Months

14 Aug 2020, 18:09 Comments 140 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Local government Report
Ongoing renovations at the former TB ward

The Project Manager Patrick Rubongoya says that the contractor; Synergy Enterprises Ltd needs more time to complete the remaining works which include setting up a waste decontaminating unit, remodelling of the former Tuberculosis ward into a multipurpose unit, plastering, installing washroom facilities and finishing the ceiling and floor works.

 

