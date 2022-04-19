National Secondary Schools Football Kicks-Off in Arua City

In short
The reigning champions St. Mary’s Kitende SS kick started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Ikik Secondary School in a match played this morning at Arua Core PTC ground, Mvara.
National Secondary Schools Football Kicks-Off in Arua City19 Apr 2022, 13:58 Comments 199 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Sport Education Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: St Mary’s Kitende SS, the reigning champions of the tournament opened their account with one all draw with Ikik Secondary school this morning at Arua core PTC ground Mvara.
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.