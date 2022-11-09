Olive Nakatudde
National Sports Bill Tabled Amidst Complaints From Gov’t

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among Annet

According to the Bill, lack of uniformity in the registration and incorporation of national sports associations and federations has resulted in governance and administration challenges including, lack of legal personality, multiple reporting and regulatory legal regimes, interference and lack of independence of national sports associations.

 

