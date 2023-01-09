National Team Prepares Ahead of World Cross Country Championships

In short
Njia, also the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Vice President for Technical says the camp which commenced on Monday will end on February 11 before the team leaves for the World event slated for February 18th in Bathurst, Australia.
National Team Prepares Ahead of World Cross Country Championships9 Jan 2023, 18:24 Comments 139 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Sport Report
