Nationwide Tourism Drive Launched

27 Sep 2018, 19:45 Comments 81 Views Jinja, Uganda Tourism Report
Gen. Moses Ali launches "Tulambule pearl," at Jinja rugby grounds on Thursday. Wambuzi Reacheal

Gen. Moses Ali launches "Tulambule pearl," at Jinja rugby grounds on Thursday.

In short
Tulambule pearl is a ten people team led by the Minister of State for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda who will mobilize local communities to visit tourism sites within their areas of residence on a weekly basis.

 

