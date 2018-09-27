Nationwide Tourism Drive Launched

In short
Tulambule pearl is a ten people team led by the Minister of State for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda who will mobilize local communities to visit tourism sites within their areas of residence on a weekly basis.
Nationwide Tourism Drive Launched27 Sep 2018, 19:45 Comments 81 Views Jinja, Uganda Tourism Report
Gen. Moses Ali launches "Tulambule pearl," at Jinja rugby grounds on Thursday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.