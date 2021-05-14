Davis Buyondo
16:53

Natural Resource Departments Have no Funds to Monitor Pipeline Project

14 May 2021, 16:52 Comments 147 Views Lwengo, Uganda Local government Human rights Environment Updates
Yisito Kayinga Muddu, the Coordinator- Community Transformation Foundation Network (COTFONE), explaining the plight of Natural Resources Departments due to lack of funds to monitor EACOP project.

Yisito Kayinga Muddu, the Coordinator- Community Transformation Foundation Network (COTFONE), explaining the plight of Natural Resources Departments due to lack of funds to monitor EACOP project.

In short
According to Godfrey Mutemba, the Lwengo District Natural Resources Officer, their departments don’t have a vote within the EACOP budget and are as such, incapable of following up on environment-related concerns that were indicated in the Environment Impact Assessment report.

 

Tagged with: Human rights violation may be inevitable Lwengo, Kyotera, Rakai districts lack budgets to monitor EACP activities They appeal to government to intervene in time

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.