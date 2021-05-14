Natural Resource Departments Have no Funds to Monitor Pipeline Project

In short
According to Godfrey Mutemba, the Lwengo District Natural Resources Officer, their departments don’t have a vote within the EACOP budget and are as such, incapable of following up on environment-related concerns that were indicated in the Environment Impact Assessment report.
Natural Resource Departments Have no Funds to Monitor Pipeline Project14 May 2021, 16:52 Lwengo, Uganda Local government Human rights Environment
Yisito Kayinga Muddu, the Coordinator- Community Transformation Foundation Network (COTFONE), explaining the plight of Natural Resources Departments due to lack of funds to monitor EACOP project.
