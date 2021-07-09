Nawaikoke Police Station Closed After Officers Tested Positive for COVID-19

In short
Dickson Nabimanya, the officer in charge of Nawaikoke Police Station says that the affected police personnel were isolated a week ago after presenting with COVID-19 symptoms. They have since tested positive for the virus.
Nawaikoke Police Station Closed After Officers Tested Positive for COVID-199 Jul 2021, 06:57 Comments 69 Views Kaliro, Uganda Health Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 police police station rural area
Mentioned: Kaliro Nawaikoke police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.