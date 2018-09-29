Wambuzi Reacheal
Nawandala Health Center III Goes Two Years Without Power

29 Sep 2018, 14:10 Comments 135 Views Iganga, Uganda Health Report
Patients await treatment at Nawandala health center III early this week. Wambuzi Reacheal

Specioza Naseta, a midwife at Nawandala health center III, says that the facility has been in a black-out since the solar panels which were donated to the facility by the Kigulu North Member of Parliament, Fredrick Bwiino broke down in May 2016

 

