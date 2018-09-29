Nawandala Health Center III Goes Two Years Without Power

In short
Specioza Naseta, a midwife at Nawandala health center III, says that the facility has been in a black-out since the solar panels which were donated to the facility by the Kigulu North Member of Parliament, Fredrick Bwiino broke down in May 2016
Nawandala Health Center III Goes Two Years Without Power29 Sep 2018, 14:10 Comments 135 Views Iganga, Uganda Health Report
Patients await treatment at Nawandala health center III early this week. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
