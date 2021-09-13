In short
Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the University Vice-Chancellor, has allayed the fears of the student about the issues of the network. He says that they have installed new servers to support wider coverage.
Nawangwe Promises Stable Network as Online Exams Start
13 Sep 2021
