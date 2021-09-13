Shiphrah Kwagala
Nawangwe Promises Stable Network as Online Exams Start

Professor Barnabas Nawangwe- Courtesy picture

In short
Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the University Vice-Chancellor, has allayed the fears of the student about the issues of the network. He says that they have installed new servers to support wider coverage.

 

