Davidson Ndyabahika
07:30

Nawangwe's Former PA Seeks UGX 120m for Property Loss, Special Damages

10 Sep 2019
Elias Nuwagaba - Chief Custodian and Former Personal Assistant to Prof. Nawangwe

In short
Elias Nuwagaba, the former personal assistant to Makerere University Vice Chancellor has said he wants the university officials involved in his attempted eviction from the house to pay his lost property.

 

Mentioned: Rwaganika & Co. Advocates

