NBC Shareholders Demand UGX 295bn for Illegal Closure

In short
Now NBC shareholders told the committee that they have suffered damage and consequential loss computed at Shillings 295 billion as of December 2018. Mathew Rukikaire, the former NBC Chairman Board of Directors accused BoU of summarily, arbitrarily and illegally closing their Bank in September 2012. Rukikaire said that they unfairly lost business and millions of dollars of their investment in the Bank.
NBC Shareholders Demand UGX 295bn for Illegal Closure4 Feb 2019, 20:40 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, Mathew Rukikaire and their lawyer before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
