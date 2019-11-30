Alex Otto
NBL Finals: Okello, Ndikumana Guide City Oilers past UCU Canons

30 Nov 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Oilers face UCU in game three

Defending Champions of the National Basketball League, City Oil on Friday night stopped Uganda Christian University (UCU) Canons 79-72 to tie the finals series 1-1.

 

