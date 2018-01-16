NCHE Blocks Planned Opening of Soroti University

In short
The National Council for Higher Education NCHE has stopped the planned opening of Soroti University in Eastern Uganda pending relevant laboratory equipment, equipped library among others.
Officials from Soroti University led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Ikoja Odongo at Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.
