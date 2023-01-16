Christopher Kisekka
18:18

NCHE Considers Bridging Programme for Arts Students to Pursue Science Courses

16 Jan 2023, 18:16 Comments 92 Views Education Report
In short
Maria Nakachwa Ssemakula, the acting Director of Quality Assurance and Accreditation at NCHE says that the proposal is part of the reviews intended to increase accessibility and flexibility in the higher learning sub-sector bench-making from several countries in the region and beyond.

 

