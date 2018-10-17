Ezekiel Ssekweyama
12:09

NCHE Delays Graduation of 500 Students at Muteesa 1 University

17 Oct 2018, 11:08 Comments 162 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Interview
Professor Umar Ahmed Kasule, the University Acting Vice Chancellor. Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Professor Umar Ahmed Kasule, the University Acting Vice Chancellor.

In short
The affected students were pursuing degree and diploma programs in Civil, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering Courses at the Buganda Kingdom founded university campus in Kirumba, Masaka and its subsidiary branch located in Kakeeka-Mengo.

 

Tagged with: national council for higher education suspends graduation muteesa royal university students over unaccredited courses civil and electronic engineering and mechanical engineering departments
Mentioned: national council of higher education muteesa i royal university

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.