In short
According to Dr Robert Ayine, the Senior Higher Education Officer of the NCHE, the council had contacted the complainant David Musiri, who he says had lost interest in the matter.
NCHE Drops Investigations into Abenakyo's Degree Award4 Feb 2020, 15:54 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Politics Breaking news
Miss World Africa, Quiin Abenakyo meets Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe ahead of the 3rd session of #Mak69thGrad Ceremony where together with other graduands from MUBS received their degrees. University Photo
In short
Tagged with: Advocate Isaac Ssemakadde Centre for Legal Aid’s Isaac Ssemakadde David Musiri Dr. Robert Ayine, the Senior Higher Education Officer of the National Council Quin Abenakyo director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Grace Akullo former Miss Uganda cum Miss World Africa, Quin Abenakyo higher education investigation student
Mentioned: BCOM Bachelor of Commerce- BCOM Barnabas Nawangwe Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) David Musiri Financial Management Isaac Ssemakadde Legal Aid Makerere Academic Makerere University Makerere University Academic Registrar Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Miss World Africa National Council National Council for Higher Education National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) Officer of the National Council Principal of Makerere University Business School Professor Wasswa Balunywa Quin Abenakyo Robert Ayine Uganda Uganda Radio Network awards former Miss
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.