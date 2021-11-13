Samuel Amanya
NCHE Halts Graduation at Great Lakes University As Ownership Wrangles Escalate Top story

13 Nov 2021, 10:05 Comments 205 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Education Updates
Part of Great Lakes Regional University Kanungu (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Prof. Okwakol directs the university halt the graduation until outstanding issues are resolved. Saulo Waigolo, the Public Relations Officer NCHE has confirmed the decision, saying that the decision was reached after realizing that the warring factions had set parallel graduation ceremonies for the same students.

 

