Prof. Okwakol directs the university halt the graduation until outstanding issues are resolved. Saulo Waigolo, the Public Relations Officer NCHE has confirmed the decision, saying that the decision was reached after realizing that the warring factions had set parallel graduation ceremonies for the same students.
NCHE Halts Graduation at Great Lakes University As Ownership Wrangles Escalate Top story13 Nov 2021, 10:05 Comments 205 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Education Updates
