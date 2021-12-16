Samuel Amanya
20:34

NCHE Reopens Great Lakes University Kanungu

16 Dec 2021, 20:17 Comments 155 Views Kanungu District, Kanungu, Uganda Education Updates
Part of Great Lakes University Kanungu (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Part of Great Lakes University Kanungu (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
The university was closed last month following a row between Bishop Dr Hamlet Mbabazi Kabushenga, the Founder and Chancellor of the university against the administrators led by the director, Honest Wilkins Natukwasa.

 

Tagged with: Great Lakes Regional University Kanungu

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.