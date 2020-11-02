In short
According to NDA, some of the impounded drugs will be returned to their owners after securing an operational license. Some of the closed drug shops were found using unqualified personnel, others were found in possession of government drugs whereas some were offering clinical services like admission.
NDA Closes 117 Illegal Drug shops

Lira, Uganda
