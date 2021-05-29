In short
Samuel Kyomukama, the head of enforcement NDA, says that some drug outlets were selling drugs from unlabeled tins yet such storage facilities are a reserve of government entities.
NDA Closes 277 Drug Outlets for Operating Illegally
Some of the boxes containing assorted drugs which were impounded by the National Drug Authority-NDA enforcement unit.
