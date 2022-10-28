Emmy Daniel Ojara
NDA Closes 830 Drug Outlets in Northern Region

28 Oct 2022, 16:02 Comments 157 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Security Northern Breaking news
Samuel Kyomukama, the NDA Head of Enforcement. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
The drug shops include two pharmacies, 48 human and veterinary drug shops, and 16 clinics among others.

 

