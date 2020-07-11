NDA Concerned About Unregistered Drugs On the Market

In short
Samuel Kyomukama, the head of enforcement at the National Drug Authority- NDA says that, they have recovered unspecified amounts of drugs with prescriptions in Asian languages contrary to the NDA’s standard operating procedures which permit them to sell English labelled drugs.
NDA Concerned About Unregistered Drugs On the Market11 Jul 2020, 09:53 Comments 116 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Samuel Kyomukama, the National drug authority's head of enforcement showcases some of the smuggled drugs that were retrieved from the different districts within Busoga sub region.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.