In short
Emmanuel Umirambe, the Inspector of Drugs at National Drug Authority, says they closed the two pharmacies in an operation aimed at clamping down on pharmacies and drug shops operating without the requisite requirements.
NDA Cracks Whip on Unlicensed Pharmacies in Kasese Top story9 Aug 2018, 07:01 Comments 160 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Analysis
In short
Mentioned: national drug authority go dubai pharmacy government kifaru congo emmanuel umirambe christ pharmacies every home go dubai kasese dubai pharmacy milton kalonge super apetit uganda artesunate injection inspector of drugs
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.