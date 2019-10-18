Flavia Nassaka
NDA Impounds Medicines Worth UGX 75m in Northern Uganda

18 Oct 2019, 19:23 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
some of the recovered drugs

The authority also issued closure notices to 164 drug outlets that have been operating without necessary requirements, across the districts of Gulu, Nwoya, Amuru, Omoro, Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago, Pader, Lira, Alebtong, Otuke, Kwania, Apac, Oyam, Kole and Dokolo. The entire operation which involved visiting 551 drug shops.

 

