NDA Impounds Medicines Worth UGX 75m in Northern Uganda

In short
The authority also issued closure notices to 164 drug outlets that have been operating without necessary requirements, across the districts of Gulu, Nwoya, Amuru, Omoro, Kitgum, Lamwo, Agago, Pader, Lira, Alebtong, Otuke, Kwania, Apac, Oyam, Kole and Dokolo. The entire operation which involved visiting 551 drug shops.
NDA Impounds Medicines Worth UGX 75m in Northern Uganda18 Oct 2019
In short
