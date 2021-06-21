NDA Intensifies Operation Against Theft of Government Drugs, Arrests Two in Nebbi

A Police Scene of Crime Officer and NDA official examining the impounded drugs and medical supplies as police guard the two female suspects at the background at Nebbi CPS.

In short

In an eleven day’s operations that was concluded over the weekend covering nine districts in the region, NDA inspectors inspected 434 drugs outlets. The team recovered 171boxes of assorted government and prohibited drugs estimated at over Shillings 42million and are currently lying in the NDA offices in Arua.