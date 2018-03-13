In short
The vaccines were impounded from Family Doctors Clinic- Ntungamo, UMC Hospital-Bukoto, Malcolm Health Care-Kisaasi and Kampala Medical Chambers. The others were Mbarara Community Hospital, Devine Mercy, Mbarara City Clinic and Mayanja Memorial Hospital.
NDA Probes Source of Fake Hepatitis B Vaccine 13 Mar 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Helen Byomire Ndagije the NDA Director Product Safety displaying some of the counterfeit Hepatitis B Vaccines on the market. Login to license this image from 1$.
