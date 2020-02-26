NDA Launches App to Improve Reporting of Adverse Drug Reaction

In short
It is a platform for the public and health workers to report reactions to drugs faster and get a response quicker where possible. The app works with both android and IOS technology, and all one requires to register a complaint is to download it, and log in using their name, physical address and contact.
NDA Launches App to Improve Reporting of Adverse Drug Reaction26 Feb 2020, 20:33 Comments 73 Views Health Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.