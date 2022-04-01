NDA Raids West Nile Drug Outlets, Impounds Drugs Worth UGX 89.4m

In short
The drugs were impounded during two weeks of enforcement operations that targeted 100 illegal drug outlets in the districts of Arua, Yumbe, Koboko, Madi-Okollo, Maracha, Terego, Nebbi, Zombo and Pakwach.
NDA Raids West Nile Drug Outlets, Impounds Drugs Worth UGX 89.4m1 Apr 2022, 15:26 Comments 141 Views Arua City, Arua, Uganda Health Breaking news
A section of the impounded boxes of assorted drugs at NDA West Nile regional headquarters in Arua City
Tagged with: Samuel Kyomukama, the head of enforcement at the authority say the operation was carried out in line with NDA routine post market surveillance activates that are intended to protect human and animal population.
