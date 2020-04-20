NDA Receiving Proposals for Research Into COVID 19 Medicine

In short
All researchers submitting proposals are supposed to indicate what innovations they are venturing into among the categories under NDA’s mandate, which include herbal medicine, chemical drug, medical device, drug - device combination or new manufacturing technology.
NDA Receiving Proposals for Research Into COVID 19 Medicine20 Apr 2020, 15:56 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID -19 research proposals for research
Mentioned: Ministry of Health National Drug Authority-NDA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.