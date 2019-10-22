NDA Sanctions Panty Condom Acceptability Study

In short
The condom which comes in different colors and enables a couple to have sex with a panty or lingerie on is a combination of lingerie and a contraceptive made of polyurethane is to only used once but also has a reserve condom attached.
NDA Sanctions Panty Condom Acceptability Study22 Oct 2019, 16:04 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: panty condom
Mentioned: National Drug Authority-NDA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.