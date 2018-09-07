NDA Staff Impersonator Arrested For Conning Drug Outlets

In short
Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire told URN that this is the second time that Esemu is arrested for the same crime. He was initially charged with impersonation and forgery in 2015, convicted and sentenced to three years in Prison, before he was released early this year.
NDA Staff Impersonator Arrested For Conning Drug Outlets7 Sep 2018 Kampala, Uganda
