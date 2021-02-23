NDA, UNBS, UCC In Joint Fight Against "False Health Drink", Adverts

In short
The three agencies have separately come under fire for alleged failure to perform their roles, which has abetted the misinformation. However, the three government agencies have agreed to coordinate regarding information sharing and issuance of coordinated directives, for effective enforcement of the policies.
The have agreed to coordinate regarding information sharing, and issuing coordinated directives, effective enforcement of policies.
NDA, UNBS, UCC In Joint Fight Against "False Health Drink", Adverts23 Feb 2021, 20:16 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
Kazire-Vit-Fruit-Drink. Some local companies of non-carbonated soft drinks have been accused of misinforming the public to gain market advantage.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.