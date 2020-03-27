In short
NDA Public Relations Officer Fredrick Ssekyana told Uganda Radio Network on Friday morning that among the drugs that customers were buying in big doses is chloroquine which is among the drugs currently being studied in clinical trials as a potential treatment for Corona Virus Disease (COVID -19).
NDA Warns Against Hoarding Drugs in Wake of COVID -19
27 Mar 2020
Kampala, Uganda
