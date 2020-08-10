Ndeeba Church Demolition: KCCA Ag Physical Planning Director Arrested

In short
In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said three police commanders are in custody for alleged failure to provide security for the church property and have since been charged with neglect of duty.
Ndeeba Church Demolition: KCCA Ag Physical Planning Director Arrested10 Aug 2020, 18:02 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Breaking news
