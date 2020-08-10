Hafitha Issa
18:03

Ndeeba Church Demolition: KCCA Ag Physical Planning Director Arrested

10 Aug 2020, 18:02 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Breaking news

In short
In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said three police commanders are in custody for alleged failure to provide security for the church property and have since been charged with neglect of duty.

 

Tagged with: Ivan Katongole arrested

