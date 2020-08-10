Ndeeba Church Demolition was Climax of Protracted Court Battle

In short
Last month, the plaintiff in the matter went back to court seeking an order to demolish the structures (church) on the land in question which Justice John Eudes Keitirima so granted as it was lawful given the fact that the administrators of the estate had been declared rightful owner of the property.
Ndeeba Church Demolition was Climax of Protracted Court Battle10 Aug 2020, 23:36 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Human rights Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.