Ndorwa East County MP Loser Challenges Election of Wilfred Niwagaba

Bemumisa accuses Niwagaba of rigging, vore bribery and harassing his agents. According to the petition, Niwagaba connived with his brother-in-law Alexander Kyokwijuna, a business consultant and a resident of Kigarama in maziba sub-county and harassed his agents especially in the sub-counties of Maziba and Buhara.
Protazio Begumisa and his lawyer Justus Speaking to our reporter after filing the petition before High Court (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
