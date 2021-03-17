Samuel Amanya
10:56

Ndorwa East County MP Loser Challenges Election of Wilfred Niwagaba

17 Mar 2021, 10:54 Comments 204 Views Election Court Updates
Protazio Begumisa and his lawyer Justus Speaking to our reporter after filing the petition before High Court (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Protazio Begumisa and his lawyer Justus Speaking to our reporter after filing the petition before High Court (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Bemumisa accuses Niwagaba of rigging, vore bribery and harassing his agents. According to the petition, Niwagaba connived with his brother-in-law Alexander Kyokwijuna, a business consultant and a resident of Kigarama in maziba sub-county and harassed his agents especially in the sub-counties of Maziba and Buhara.

 

Tagged with: Ndorwa East constituency Protazio Begumisa mp wilfred niwagaba

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.