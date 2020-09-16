In short
The 192 doctors already hit by the virus represent 4% of the five thousand Ugandans who have so far tested positive; a highly disproportionate infection rate in the country where one doctor serves over ten thousand people.
Nearly Two Hundred Doctors Get Covid In Uganda
Doctors from the Army and Mulago National Referral Hospital outside the COVID-19 Treatment Ward at the Hospital
