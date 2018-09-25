In short
It was reported that the vehicle registration number UG332O in which he was travelling swerved off the road and hit a tree in the newly created Pakwach district on Friday. The chairperson was traveling to Kucwiny Sub County Nebbi district for the routine inspection of schools when the tragedy occurred.
Nebbi District Chairman Succumbs to Accident Injuries
