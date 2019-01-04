Nebbi District Struggles to Recover UWEP Funds

In short
Up to 24 women groups were selected in Nebbi district to benefit from the fund which is managed by the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development. But Kwiocwiny Paska Manano, the UWEP focal person in the area says that the money was diverted and mismanaged by the beneficiaries.
Nebbi District Struggles to Recover UWEP Funds4 Jan 2019, 16:05 Comments 170 Views Nebbi, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
