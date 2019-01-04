Cox Ronald Orachwun
16:06

Nebbi District Struggles to Recover UWEP Funds

4 Jan 2019, 16:05 Comments 170 Views Nebbi, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report

In short
Up to 24 women groups were selected in Nebbi district to benefit from the fund which is managed by the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development. But Kwiocwiny Paska Manano, the UWEP focal person in the area says that the money was diverted and mismanaged by the beneficiaries.

 

Tagged with: over ugx 100 million uwep money missing in nebbi district

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.