In short
According to Mustapha Muwanga one of the employees of Kermudu, the security personnel attached to the Uganda Peoples Defense Force UPDF deployed to guard the office were asleep when the unidentified people brought tyres and set them ablaze at the entrance of the offices.
Nebbi NRM Chairman's Office Set Ablaze Top story25 Aug 2018, 13:30 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: military personnel investigation
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.