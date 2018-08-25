Dear Jeanne
13:37

Nebbi NRM Chairman's Office Set Ablaze Top story

25 Aug 2018, 13:30 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The Burnt Office of Nebbi NRM Chairperson.jpg Emmanuel Kajubu

The Burnt Office of Nebbi NRM Chairperson.jpg Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to Mustapha Muwanga one of the employees of Kermudu, the security personnel attached to the Uganda Peoples Defense Force UPDF deployed to guard the office were asleep when the unidentified people brought tyres and set them ablaze at the entrance of the offices.

 

Tagged with: military personnel investigation

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.